Second drug tunnel found connecting Tijuana to U.S. in less than a month

Mexican authorities discover a 793-foot tunnel equipped with rails, lighting, and a ventilation system.

SAN DIEGO DE ALEJANDRÍA, Jalisco — Authorities in Mexico are investigating another drug tunnel that runs from Tijuana to the United States. It’s the second tunnel authorities have uncovered in the same area in less than a month.

Mexican authorities said the nearly 800-foot tunnel ran from a home in Tijuana, underneath the border, to a home in San Diego. The tunnel was equipped with rails, lighting and a ventilation system.

Investigators traveled about 80-feet into the tunnel and learned it had collapsed, according to authorities.

Multiple agencies worked together to secure the home in Tijuana and the connecting one in the U.S.

CBS 8 reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for comment and for more information on the tunnel and where it connected in San Diego, but they would not confirm the reports coming out of Tijuana about a new tunnel being discovered.

Just three weeks ago, officials found a tunnel that connected to an Otay Mesa warehouse. The tunnel stretched under the border and was more than 1,700-feet long.

The tunnel was found during surveillance of a home in National City previously used to smuggle drugs.

Investigators noticed people coming and going which led them to the warehouse in Otay Mesa.

Cocaine, meth, and heroin worth $25 million was seized during that investigation.

“I’m very happy to report that there is no light at the end of this narco tunnel. We and our agency partners will continue to work zealously to take down every subterranean route and other means that drug traffickers use to bring drugs into our community," said United States Attorney, Randy Grossman.

There have been at least 90 tunnels found in southern California over the past 30 years.