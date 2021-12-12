Secret Service arrests person for shooting off fireworks near White House Sunday

The individual has been charged with fleeing, reckless driving, unauthorized use of fireworks, and possession of a destructive device.

WASHINGTON — Sunday afternoon, a person who was driving close to the White House pulled over at an intersection and started shooting off fireworks, according to a US Secret Service spokesperson.

The individual shot off the fireworks near the intersection of 15th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, which is less than a five-minute walk from where the president resides.

Soon after, Secret Service officers stopped the person in their car in the 600 block of 14th Street NW. As a precaution, several roads in the area were subsequently closed, all of which have now been reopened.

The individual was ultimately arrested and charged with fleeing, reckless driving, unauthorized use of fireworks, and possession of a destructive device.

Secret Service has not released any identifying information about the person or what a possible motive could have been.

Most fireworks are illegal in D.C. – although certain, less dangerous types of fireworks are allowed.