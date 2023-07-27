Why securing your load could help you avoid a citation and keep people safe

CHP issued nearly 2,300 citations in 2020 for various anti-litter violations, which include objects spilling onto the roadway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you're transporting a bike, furniture or junk, the California Highway Patrol says whatever you're transporting in or on top of your vehicle needs to be secure. If not, you could be cited.

Rich Custer has owned Rich’s Junk Hauling and Dumpster Rental since 2007. When it comes to his business, he takes safety very seriously and makes sure to secure the loads they're hauling.

"Anything can happen at any time. We’ve learned that over the years and we've seen that over the years," said Custer. "Definitely grab things and shake them, and just kind of visually look and make sure. Put hands on and just make sure it's secure and not going to fly out."

Officer Ricardo Ortiz with CHP says if the load is not secured or an object or material falls onto the road, you could be cited or held liable for that depending on the circumstances.

Ortiz says CHP issued nearly 2,300 citations for various anti-litter violations in 2020, which include objects spilling onto the roadway.

"Any object or material that's being transported by that vehicle has to be secured in a manner that won't allow it to spill onto the roadway. It can't constitute a hazard to you or other motorists," said Ortiz.

Custer says they use an electric tarp system to keep everything in place when hauling.

"We have electric tarps and a hand-thrown tarp, but we do that. Crank it down, make sure it's all tight and if need be, we do have straps and bungee cords that also help secure the tarping system," said Custer.

Additionally, make sure everything is secured with the proper materials before, during and after the drive because speed and weather can cause objects to move.

"Bungee cords are probably not the best practice. Any kind of strap that is going to securely strap down that object is going to be best, such as a tie-down or ratchet tie-down," said Ortiz.

Ortiz says if you are hit by an object, pull off to a safe location. Then you can examine your car for damage and contact CHP for help if needed, just try and remember as much information as you can.

Finally, if you are loading things into a truck and an object extends four feet or more from the rear of the vehicle measured from the taillights, there has to be a red or fluorescent orange cloth attached to the end of that object. It can be no less than 18 square inches.

