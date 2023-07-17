Semi-truck fire in Ripon temporarily closes nearby ramps along Highway 99

The Jack Tone Road on-ramp along northbound Highway 99 has reopened, but the off-ramp could be closed until 10 p.m.

RIPON, Calif. — An off-ramp for Highway 99 into Ripon isn't expected to be back online until about 10 p.m. after a semi-truck fire in the area.

The blaze happened around 1:30 p.m. on Northbound Hwy 99 near Colony Road. According to a spokesperson for the Ripon Fire District, the driver possibly had a mechanical failure and was on his way to get it checked out when the truck caught fire.

Fire crews contained the blaze, but it temporarily closed the Jack Tone Road on and off-ramps.

The on-ramp for Jack Tone Road has re-opened, but the off-ramp is estimated to be closed for a while longer. It's estimated to re-open around 10 p.m., according to Caltrans.

