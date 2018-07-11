Sen. Dianne Feinstein will return to the U.S. Senate for her sixth-term after defeating Democrat Kevin de Leon, ABC News projects.

When Feinstein was first elected to office in 1992, she was the first female senator from California. Feinstein won the top-two primary with 44.2 percent of the vote, while de León received 12.1 percent.

However, polls indicated a tighter race in the general election, with Feinstein floating around the 42 percent mark and De Leon at 32 percent as late at Nov. 4. It was the narrowest lead Feinstein had ever had when running for Senate.

Feinstein is known as being bipartisan and cooperative in her role as senator, however, she is not to be underestimated: she remains a powerful force for Democrats, leveraging her seniority and plethora of experience and success to deliver for California.

This most recent re-election proves that California voters are eager for Senator Feinstein’s direction over the next six years. The senator has already outlined some of the plans she has for the future, with goals for a clean energy economy, reduced healthcare costs, improvement of Veterans’ services, and tax reform, among many other political priorities.

