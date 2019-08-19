SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:

The sentencing for Keymontae Lindsey was continued until Friday, Oct. 4, because of potential new evidence claiming someone else might have killed Jaulon “JJ” Clavo.

Since the last court date, a December 2018 police report was uncovered in which a woman gave a statement to police claiming her then boyfriend Derrick Henderson told her he was the one who had shot Clavo. This police report was taken for a different, unrelated case.

Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard issued the following statement on Monday’s developments in court:

“Prior to the sentencing of the individual who was convicted for the murder of J.J. Clavo, the District Attorney’s Office became aware of another individual who has previously claimed responsibility for that murder. Regardless of the credibility of that claim, or lack thereof, our ethical obligations as prosecutors require that allegation be disclosed to the attorney representing Keymontae Lindsey and to the Court. Justice demands nothing less.

While it is not unusual in the gang setting for individuals to claim responsibility for criminal conduct that they in fact have no connection to, that allegation has been and will continue to be investigated.

Keymontae Lindsey’s sentencing hearing was continued based on that investigation. Our ethical obligations as prosecutors also prevent us from discussing the factual details of that claim beyond was discussed in open court. Keymontae Lindsey will only be sentenced on his convictions if the Court is satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt of his guilt.”

Original story:

The family of Jaulon “JJ” Clavo, a Grant High School student who was fatally shot in 2015 heading to his football game, is not expecting his killer to receive a tough sentence Monday afternoon due in large part because of a new California sentencing law.

Keymontae Lindsey was 15 years old when he started shooting at the car Clavo was driving. Now, at 19, and convicted on of first-degree murder, Lindsey could be facing a reduced sentence because of the recently enacted Senate Bill 1391, which bars minors under the age of 16 to be tried as adults in California.

“Monday is a day of closure for court. It's not a day of closure for emotions and feelings but it's a day of closure that I never have to be in court again for that matter,” Clavo’s mother Dr. Nicole Clavo recently told ABC10.

Earlier this month, Lindsey, 19, was found guilty on three charges: first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder with a firearm and firing a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle. Lindsey's sentencing is expected to come down at 1:30 p.m. at the Sacramento County Superior Court.

READ MORE:

Because Lindsey was only 15 when he killed Clavo, SB1391 would allow him to be free in four years at the age of 23. Lindsey has bounced around between adult and juvenile court mainly due to SB 1391, but Clavo’s mother has fought to have him tried as an adult and is calling on state officials to overturn the law.

Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet, who presided over the juvenile court trial, added a gang enhancement that could increase his punishment. Judge Sweet said evidence suggests a gang rivalry between the Del Paso Heights Bloods and the Strawberry Manor Bloods. Lindsey was active with the Strawberry Manor gang and was targeting Clavo's passenger, Malik Johnson.

Although Lindsey was aiming for Johnson, the judge said, the legal doctrine of transferred intent says it doesn't matter that he missed his target and killed Clavo instead. Judge Sweet said premeditation for Johnson's killing transfers over to Clavo.

ABC10 will be covering Lindsey's sentencing Monday afternoon. We will add updates as more information becomes available.

WATCH MORE: Sentencing for JJ Clavo's killer won't bring Clavo's mother closure