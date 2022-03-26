Sesame Place | San Diego's newest theme park, first to be Certified Autism Center

San Diego's newest theme park opened to the public on Saturday.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Saturday is special for Lisa Cary of Long Beach.

"It's my 58th birthday!" she cheers.

She and her family celebrated her 58th birthday at the grand opening of Sesame Place in Chula Vista.

"I've been bugging my family for so long saying, 'I want to go to Sesame Street!' Soon as we saw it coming here, I was so excited," said Cary.

They all dressed the part in Sesame Street gear from head to toe.

"We made these shirts two days ago and painted our shoes," said Lisa.

Lisa and her family, plus thousands of theme park attendees, enjoyed the 18 Sesame Street themed rides that whirl, twirl soar and spin, including water slides, wave pool and the lazy river.

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen even rode on the family-friendly roller coaster at the park.

"Brings back our memories as kids! We are reliving our childhood," said Mahshid Azimi and Sassan Tamaddoni of Carlsbad.

It’s also the first theme park in San Diego to be designated as a Certified Autism Center.

“So, some of the features we have really cater to those with special needs. And for all the rides, we have a sensory guide and rating scale. Our parade and show also have low sensory seating areas," said Tracy Spahr, Public Relations Leader of SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place.

They also have what they call "The Quiet Room" which is a space for families and children with special needs to pause, play a few games and just relax.

It's an all inclusive 17 acre park that Cary and her family can’t wait to come back to soon.

"Oh yes, we are coming back for Halloween and Christmas!" shouts Cary.

Sesame Place recommends purchasing a season ticket pass for $132. They say this is the best bang for your buck. Buy tickets here.



