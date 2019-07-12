DIXON, Calif. — On Friday, the Solano Irrigation District paid a $14 million settlement to the families of two boys killed in one of the district’s irrigation canals.

One attorney for the families said this will not impact Solano Irrigation District ratepayers.

In April, Jacob Hourmouzus of Elk Grove and Jacob Schneider of Dixon, both 17 years old, were walking with Schneider’s cousin Kelby Holland, one other friend and a dog along an irrigation ditch just west of Dixon in Solano County. During that stroll, they crossed a metal bridge over the irrigation ditch and the dog fell into the water.

Hourmouzus and Schneider jumped into the water to save the dog. When they grabbed back onto the bridge for support, they were electrocuted. Holland then jumped into the canal to drag the two boys out of the water.

The Solano Irrigation District (SID) owns and maintains that canal and bridge.

Lawsuits filed in June by the boys’ families alleged that wiring around the metal bridge’s infrastructure was not grounded, meaning any excess electricity would run into the bridge, electrifying it. While the lawsuit didn’t claim the SID had any intent to cause harm, it did allege that the district was negligent in installing such slipshod wiring.

In a statement Friday about the $14 million settlement, Solano Irrigation District spokesperson Janet Zimmerman said it hasn't been determined what caused the break in the electrical conduit that led to the teens' death. Vandalism to the infrastructure has not been ruled out, Zimmerman said, however, she clarified that the SID is not suggesting the teens were causing any damage- they mean vandalism sometime prior to that day.

"This terrible tragedy has devastated our community, the employees and management of the District, and all of us who know the families of Jacob Schneider and Jacob Hourmouzus," SID's statement said. "The grief, heartache and anguish of the management and employees of our District cannot be adequately underscored."

Robert Buccola represents the Schneider family, including the cousin Kelby Holland. Dan Wilcoxen is the Hourmouzus family's attorney.

In the process of settling the lawsuits, Buccola told ABC10 Friday, the SID inspected all similar electrical facilities, to identify and fix any other faulty wiring that may have existed. The SID's statement confirms that "immediately following the incident, the District began conducting inspections of approximately 300 power stations across its service area to eliminate the possibility of unknown hazards. In addition, the District is pursuing a long-term modernization program for all of its electrical facilities."

Buccola said the SID's board of directors has voted to fund a comprehensive, 10-year infrastructure improvement plan, to meet top-notch safety and delivery standards.

"This would include all electrical facilities such as the involved bridge, as well as any system that uses electricity for energy," Buccola said. "This means that up-to-Code and state-of-the-art electrical supply systems will replace all of their existing systems."

He said the SID plans on reconstructing 20 to 30 of its electrical facilities per year over the next decade.

Zimmerman told ABC10 back in April that the district owns 370 miles of canals, pipes and ditches, which serve thousands of homes and farms. 103 of those miles are canals, including the one where Schneider and Hourmouzus were killed.

The attorneys said the parents plan on putting any settlement money, after covering expenses, toward philanthropic efforts in the boys' communities.

"The Schneiders...hope to be able to target students graduating from Jake’s high school class in the spring/summer of 2020," Buccola said, explaining that's "the very year and class that Jake would have graduated in, had he not been fatally injured."

The families' attorneys also say this tragedy has been noted by irrigation districts statewide. The families hope that what they have suffered might help prompt safety improvements elsewhere, so it doesn't happen to anyone else.

"The payment of no amount of money will bring back these two wonderful young men," Wilcoxen said. "However, it is hoped that this amount of money will get the attention of the Solano Irrigation District such that it will ensure that their promises to correct similar deficiencies in their systems are actually completed to prevent a future occurrence of this nature from ever happening again."

