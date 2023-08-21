Closed meeting held to discuss sexual violent predators release in Placer County leaves community outraged

"We heard from the report out in the meeting today that there was a location that was discussed today in close session. We haven't been able to vet it," said Gire.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Public outcry over the release of a sexually violent predator as a transient in Placer County continued as the Department of State Hospitals met behind closed doors to discuss the placement of William Stephenson Monday.

After the meeting, the community was allowed to voice their outrage.

"This is extremely triggering for me because you know when I was younger I was assaulted by many people. And then I was assaulted again later by an older adult and people didn't believe me," said Anabel Velasquez, an abuse survivor.

Velasquez says the possibility of William Stephenson being released in her community reminds her of the fear she felt when she ran into her abuser at the mall.

The mother of 4 was just one of dozens of Placer County community members packing the room to fight against Stephenson's release.

District Attorney Morgan Gire says even after Monday's meeting there's no specific location or plan where Stephenson will live.

"We heard from the report out in the meeting today that there was a location that was discussed today in close session. We haven't been able to vet it. We're supposed to get that information 30 days before his potential release and we're set for a court hearing in 10 days," said Gire.

He says without a specified location, they're not prepared to discuss the idea of letting Stephenson out at this point. They plan to request he remains in the custody of the Department of State Hospitals until there's a secure location that works for both the community and for Stephenson.

"They may find a location but it has to be suitable. If they are unable to do that and they've exhausted all other avenues within our community, then we can go back to court and say we have met this burden of what's called extraordinary circumstances to then look beyond the county lines," said Gire.

Stephenson was first convicted of indecent exposure back in 1985 in Sacramento County. Then, in 1991, he was convicted of sexual violence and was sentenced to 31 years.

He was released in 2014, then 3 years later, he was caught with child sexual abuse images.

The DA says they'd hate to send him to another community, but that may be the only other option they have.

"Instead of the money. Putting him in an RV and in our county, put them in a colony by themselves. I mean I'm not saying kill them you know. But put them where they can all be with each other and let them do what they will," said Velasquez. "Placer County is a really good county. I came back here because it was such a good county and I don't want that taken from us."

After Monday's meeting, the DA's office will prepare for the Sept. 1 court hearing.

Where they will be prepared to fight his release at every step until the Department of State hospitals gives the information they need.

