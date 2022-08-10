Law enforcement activity prompts shelter in place near Valley Springs

Authorities have released few details on the developing situation.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Some motherlode residents have been asked to shelter in their homes due to law enforcement activity Sunday morning. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services has issued a shelter-in-place notice for residents in the Jenny Lind area near Valley Springs.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office have provided few details on the developing situation. The shelter in place notice was first issued around 5:52 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

