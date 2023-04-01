Sheriff's deputies recover 3rd dead body after New Year's storms in Sacramento County

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the search was happening along New Hope Road in Galt.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office recovered a third body Wednesday evening, hours after a second body was found in Wilton following the New Year's weekend storms.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the search happened along New Hope Road in Galt.

Few details surrounding the body have been revealed at this time, but officials did say the body was found in a car.

The first body was found Sunday morning in a car off Dillard Road near Highway 99. Officials discovered the vehicle by helicopter and a boat was sent out to recover the body.

The second body was found Wednesday morning as officers were in the area of Dillard Road to recover vehicles. The body of the older woman wasn't in a vehicle, but was found about 2,000 feet away from the road.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.