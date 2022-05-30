1 dead, 4 injured after crash near Sherman Island

Two children were said to be in critical condition following the head-on crash Sunday night.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person has died and four others are being treated at local hospitals after a crash on Highway 160 in Sacramento County, officials with the California Highway Patrol say.

Sunday night, law enforcement from both Sacramento and Solano Counties responded to Highway 160 near Sherman Island after receiving reports of a head-on crash.

Officers who responded to the scene on the ground reported that one occupant of one of the involved cars had died and four others had been hurt.

Two young children were transported by helicopter to children's hospitals in Oakland and Sacramento with critical injuries, according to CHP officials.

Two other patients were taken by ground ambulance to a hospital in Walnut Creek. The CHP has not released information on what led up to the crash but says that their South Sacramento office will not be investigating.

