Dangerous conditions on North Lake Tahoe trail causing safety issues for hikers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — Dangerous conditions on a trail in North Lake Tahoe are causing issues for hikers, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Shirley Canyon has rugged terrain and poorly marked signs, which has made it difficult for hikers to stay on the path. The sheriff's office says someone has gotten lost, stuck or slid down the cliffs three times in July. All the people were rescued.
The trail has high cliffs and steep slopes and is not suited for beginners or people unprepared for a rigorous hike. The sheriff's office recommends people prepare in advance.
