CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Two people are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights Friday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

Police said they were called to the reported shooting around 9:15 a.m. in the 500 Block of Suffolk Avenue. One suspect was placed in custody moments later.

Officers are currently searching the facility for any additional victims or suspects at the scene.

Police have asked residents in the area to shelter in place due to the investigation.

Nearby, Capitol Heights Elementary School is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, police said.

At this time, information about the incident has not been released.

