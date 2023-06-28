Lodi shooting leads to man arrested in San Mateo County

Peter Sim, from Lodi, was extradited to San Joaquin County and booked on suspicion of attempted homicide with the use of a firearm.

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi man was arrested in San Mateo County a day after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, according to the Lodi Police Department.

Officials say they were called to Oro Way in Lodi Monday around 11:15 p.m. about a shooting. A man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Peter Sim as the investigation continued.

Sim was stopped by the Burlingame Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office after his license plate was spotted the next day, according to officials.

