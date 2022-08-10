1 dead, 3 injured in shooting across from Merced City Hall

Officers received a call of shots fired at the parking structure across the street from city hall around 3 a.m.

MERCED, Calif. — Merced police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one person dead and three others injured.

According to a news release, officers received a call of shots fired at the parking structure across the street from city hall around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting resulted in one death and three other people were injured. The parking structure is closed while detectives process the scene.

Anyone with information can call Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or Detective Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829.

