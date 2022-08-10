x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting across from Merced City Hall

Officers received a call of shots fired at the parking structure across the street from city hall around 3 a.m.

More Videos

MERCED, Calif. — Merced police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one person dead and three others injured.

According to a news release, officers received a call of shots fired at the parking structure across the street from city hall around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting resulted in one death and three other people were injured. The parking structure is closed while detectives process the scene.

Anyone with information can call Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or Detective Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Merced family kidnapped, killed | Community holds vigil to remember Merced family

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out