Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at a record store in Arden, Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the Dimple Records store near Arden Way and Fulton Avenue for a report of shots fired. According to reports, the incident may have started as a robbery.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured. No word yet on a possible suspect or suspects.

Traffic in the area has been slowed due to the incident. Here is a live look from Waze.

Plz R/T: Heavy law enforcement presence near Fulton/Arden regarding a robbery. Please stay clear of area as traffic will be impacted. We will provide updates soon. PIO on-scene. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 11, 2018

