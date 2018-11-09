If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at a record store in Arden, Tuesday afternoon.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the Dimple Records store near Arden Way and Fulton Avenue for a report of shots fired. According to reports, the incident may have started as a robbery.
Investigators have not said if anyone was injured. No word yet on a possible suspect or suspects.
Traffic in the area has been slowed due to the incident.
