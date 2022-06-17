Shop local, support local for Fathers Day

Fathers Day is this Sunday, so here are some local stores to shop for all the Fathers Day necessities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — COVID-19, supply chain issues, inflation, and online shopping have had a drastic impact on local stores and gift shops in Sacramento.

Fathers Day is this Sunday, and here are some local stores to shop for all the Fathers Day necessities.

"We've been around for almost 42 years now and this shop is truly a mixed bag," Linda Novi, owner of Mixed Bag said. "As you can see looking around, there's something for everyone."

Famously claimed as a 'Midtown Treasure", Mixed Bag has anything and everything from crazy gadgets to fun socks. For Father's Day, in particular, there are cookbooks, fix-it books, puzzles, and everything else in-between.

Father's Day display at Mixed Bag 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The COVID-19 pandemic was a temporary struggle for Mixed Bag since they don't sell online, and supply chain issues have caused the store to only receive about 60% of what they order.

"It's frustrating because you find something you love and you want to bring it in because you know your customers are gonna love it, but it doesn't show up and it's because the manufacturer can't get the parts to make it or they can't get it in time if they order it from elsewhere," Novi said.

Mixed Bag is located at 2405 K Street in Sacramento and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"We've seen more of our local customers coming in," Jen Cosman, a manager at Evangelines said. "I think they like to shop in person or in our store. There's so much to see here and we have so much crammed into every little corner, there's no way we could ever put it all online."

Evangelines is one of Old Sacramento's most known costume and gift store and has been open since 1974. For Father's Day, Evangelines has a whole set-up for the pops. There are joke books, barbecue-themed items, cups, oven mitts, and many more doodads.

Since having something close to everything, supply chain issues were only a minor defect at Evangelines.

"There's been a few things we haven't been able to get anymore, but we've been rolling with the punches and just changing everything up," Cosman said. "Our customers are fantastic and they showed up for us and as soon as we were able to reopen, we were back. That was it!"

Evangelines is located at 113 K Street in Sacramento and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday, so take a peep at what they have for that special father figure!

"All the spices are laid out in beautiful jars all along the room and you can buy as much or as little as you want," Heather Wong, owner of The Allspicery said. "The gift of flavor is something that most people can appreciate."

The Allspicery is Sacramento's first and only one-stop spice and tea shop, carrying different spices, ingredients, and teas from all over the world. Owner Heather Wong was inspired to start this shop from her childhood and former travels.

The real question is, how can you spice up your Father's Day gift? The Allspicery just might be your answer. They carry special barbecue sampler sets, rubs for meats and grilling, mixologist kits, and tools for cooking too.

Since the spices and ingredients are from all over the world, Wong ran into many supply chain issues, but she didn't let them take over her store.

"We are certainly not immune to the supply shortages," Wong said. "We've seen here and there products that we're having a hard time getting or our suppliers will be out of stock on a couple of items. Fortunately, most of the items that we get, if one vendor is out, we're usually able to find it from another one, but it usually comes at a higher cost."

The Allspicery is located at 1125 11th Street in Sacramento and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, so get that extra barbecue dry rub and gift it to your dad!

"We just wanted the chance to have a place for local vendors and artists to come together in a brick and mortar location," Sydnei Kelly, owner of Bliss Marketplace said.

Bliss Marketplace is a store that offers handmade, vintage, and antique furniture and clothing. There are two locations: one in Midtown and one in Rancho Cordova, and both have the cutest displays for Father's Day, ranging from vinyl records to old-timey lamps.

Father's Day display at Bliss Marketplace 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

The COVID-19 pandemic made foot traffic slow down at Bliss Marketplace, and it had to close down for a few months. When they reopened, however, Kelly said it felt like Christmas.

"We had like a little tiny bump in the road there but for the most part, since we opened, we've experienced steady growth," Kelly said. "We've been blessed with some really amazing, loyal customers at both stores."

Midtown Bliss Home and Gifts is located at 2722 R Street in Sacramento and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays. The Bliss Marketplace in Rancho Cordova is located at 2529 Mercantile Drive, suite C. Check it out and maybe get some cool things last minute for your father!