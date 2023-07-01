Shots fired during fight at Mother Lode Festival

Officers arrested a man and woman from Merced.

SONORA, Calif. — A fight at the Motherlode Fair led to shots being fired Friday night, officials with the Sonora Police Department said. The fight began around 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Stockton Street in Sonora.

According to police, Michael Dickman, 35 of Merced, punched a man causing minor injuries. The victim's friends then allegedly followed Dickman to a car on Stockton Street, where police say he pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the ground.

The car and gun belonged to 34-year-old Ayssa Barrientos, also of Merced, police said. Both Barrientos and Dickman allegedly tried to get away from the scene, but police detained them before they could.

Officers say they also seized two handguns and that one of the two suspects admitted to opening fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

Dickman was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Barrientos was arrested on suspicion of unlawful storage and transportation of a firearm.

The Motherlode Fair continues Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets to get into the event start at $7 for kids.

