Sideshow in Northgate leads to 28 towed cars

Sacramento police towed 28 cars, issued 28 citations, arrested 9 people on felony arrests, and seized 4 guns after Saturday sideshow.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a sideshow Sunday evening resulting in the towing of more than two dozen cars, Sacramento police announced Monday.

Sacramento police say the sideshow started around 5:30 Sunday evening at the intersection of Potomac Ave. and Northgate Blvd. in the Northgate neighborhood. Details on when and where it ended weren't released.

Police said 28 cars were towed and they issued 28 citations, arrested 9 people on felonies, and seized 4 guns.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol, Elk Grove and Citrus Heights police departments also took part in the efforts.

Sacramento police said they are also investigating whether to tow more cars.

A video posted to Instagram shows sideshow activity and a person getting hit by a vehicle that later appears to take out a nearby pole.

Yesterday, SPD worked an operation in partnership with @chp_valleydivision @elkgrovepolice @citrusheightspd regarding a... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Monday, April 11, 2022