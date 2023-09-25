Sierra College opens new building with more improvements on the way in Rocklin

There are overarching campus-wide improvements that include landscaping between buildings, pedestrian and vehicle circulation, and stormwater management.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College's newest instructional building recently opened at its Rocklin campus.

The 77,000-square-foot building includes 36 classrooms, four art labs and spaces for students to work together.

“The new instructional building is an inviting space intentionally designed to enhance learning and increase student connections,” said Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan. “With classrooms built to be both user-friendly and flexible, this building will serve our students for the next 50 years. Thanks to the support of our community, our students are benefiting from incredible updates to our campus.”

The building can fit more than 1,000 students and is focused on liberal and fine arts classes. The first floor includes a section focused on 3-D art including ceramics and sculpture, a section focused on 2-D art like drawing and painting, as well a classroom focused on art history.

There are about 17,300 students enrolled for the fall semester at Sierra College, with between 10,000 and 11,000 students at the Rocklin campus.

The new instructional building is connected to Weaver Hall and is one of several projects to be completed in the next few years.

Here are Sierra College's Rocklin campus projects planned for the next 4 years

There are overarching campus-wide improvements that include landscaping between buildings, pedestrian and vehicle circulation, and stormwater management. Find a virtual tour of the construction projects HERE.

2024

New Gym Building / Renovation

Estimated to be completed in fall 2024, the newly renovated gym will be 81,000 square feet, with 47,000 square feet of it being new construction. This project is funded by the state and district. There will be a campus drop off and pick up location from Sierra College Boulevard.

Find a virtual tour of the new gym HERE.

2025

New Science Building

A new, 65,000-square-foot Science Building is planned to be completed in summer 2025. There will be new science labs, a planetarium with 120 seats, a lobby space for exhibits, and spaces for students on the second floor. Funding for the project comes from Measure E as well as the state and district.

Applied Technology Center Modernization

Also planned for completion in summer 2025 is a project that will modernize and connect the current Automotive Technology and Woods/Metals Technology instructional buildings, creating the Applied Technology Center. The original buildings were built in the 1960s and the modernized building will have updated technology and labs. The modernized building will be 37,000 square feet. It's funded by Measure E and state funding.

Student Housing

About 350 beds will be available after new student housing is built. Set to be completed in fall 2025, the 120,000-square-foot building will be adjacent to the Student Union and Library. Student support services will also be inside the student housing. It's funded by Sierra College, Measure E and the state of California.

2027

Weaver Hall Modernization

Weaver Hall modernization is estimated to be completed by spring 2027. The approximately 32,600 square foot building will have updated technology instructional spaces and updated to current accessibility and building code requirements. It's funded by Measure E.

