Sierra residents digging out from historic, early snow

More than 300" of snow has fallen in many Sierra towns and cities, and residents have to carve out paths into their homes.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow in the Sierra is a common and welcome part of living above 5,000 ft. The series of storms hammering California has literally buried portions of homes and locals have to dig out just to get in.

Cold storms started early and often, and just wouldn't stop through early January.

Many California ski resorts are reporting more than 300" of snow and Mammoth has already reported its seasonal average in January.

Driveways and paths to the front door must be constantly plowed and maintained so access to a home can continue high in the Tahoe Donner community in Truckee. Tuesday will have a much-needed break in storms with sunny skies before another foot could fall Wednesday night.

Homes near the Gray's Crossing Golf Course typically receive less snow than higher Tahoe Donner but were still impressively covered in feet of snow. The storms also pounded the South Lake Tahoe area.

The community of Meyers had to dig out from many feet of snow over the winter so far, and snow-blowers are struggling to reach the top of the pile in front yards.

In the community of Bear Valley off Highway 4, homeowners like K.C. Miller had to dig out just to keep their second-story windows clear. Parts of the Bear Valley community are only accessible in winter by snowmobile.

The fresh snow will consolidate with the sunshine in the coming days after Wednesday's storm and will become much more difficult to shovel.

