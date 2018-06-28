Retired Atwater veteran Jesse Leal spent 22 years in the Marines, including two tours in Afghanistan. One night while on duty, an explosion ripped through his Humvee.

"So, as we were going home, an IED went off. It happened to be my vehicle that got blown up. I got tossed around pretty bad," said Leal.

He survived, but his driver next to him did not. Leal suffered serious knee and back injuries, as well as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"I do have problems sleeping. I don't sleep very well," Leal said.

And every Fourth of July, sounds of fireworks remind Leal of that horrible night seven years ago.

But now, a simple sign placed in his front yard that reads "Combat Veteran Lives Here. Please be courteous with fireworks" is a polite way of reminding neighbors to know the pain he still lives with.

At least one out of 10 veterans suffer from PTSD, according to the National Center for PTSD.

Retired Command Sergeant Major Art Granado, who also suffers from PTSD, spent 37 years in the Army and Navy and came up with the sign idea for himself. But soon realized other veterans’ groups could benefit, too.

"And we're not saying don't celebrate. We're just asking you to be aware of that veteran. That that veteran may have certain triggers or memories that he or she has suppressed," explained Granado.

Every neighbor ABC10 spoke to in Jesse Leal's cul-de-sac spoke positively of the sign, including neighbor Rudy Perez.

"Well, I think it's a great idea, especially with some who do have a syndrome like Jesse and other veterans do," said Perez.

So far, 100 signs have been printed. They are free to be placed in yards as a rental or to keep for a $10 donation. The hope is the signs will be spread everywhere out of respect for veterans who put their lives on the line for our freedoms.

The Atwater veterans hope their sign idea spreads across the West Coast. For more information, call or text 209-829-5121.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV