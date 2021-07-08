Silver Alert issued for at-risk missing 81-year-old man out of Humboldt County

Authorities said Carney was last seen on July 8 around 8 a.m. in Arcata, which is in Humboldt County.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for an at-risk missing man out of Humboldt County.

Police identified the missing man as 81-year-old Edward Carney. He stands at 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

CHP activated the alert in Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties on behalf of the Arcata Police Department.

Authorities said Carney was last seen on July 8 around 8 a.m. in Arcata, which is in Humboldt County. He was last seen driving a maroon 2007 Chevy Silverado with a license plate reading 04207H2 and was believed to wearing a red collared shirt and blue jeans.

If seen, police ask you to call 911.

SILVER ALERT - Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino, Sonoma, Napa and Solano Counties

Last Seen: Janes Road and Edith Drive, Arcata, CA@arcatapd IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/oGM5bVXmyT — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 8, 2021