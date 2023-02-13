Silverwood Entertainment plans to operate water park at Cal Expo

What used to be Raging Waters Sacramento may soon have new life with the help of a new operator

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Water may be running once again at what used to be Raging Waters Sacramento after a new company stepped forward to operate the park.

Silverwood Entertainment confirmed to ABC10 Monday it recently signed a letter of intent with the California State Fair. They plan to start an evaluation of the water park and figure out how they can improve it.

Structural inspections are scheduled for later in February and then the design team will look at how they can increase capacity.

“We are also investigating the possibility of expanding the park as well as adding year-round attractions, perhaps along the lines of active sports, to increase the appeal and expand the number of full time employees,” said the statement.

Palace Entertainment, the previous operator of Raging Waters Sacramento, announced in November it was terminating its lease after reviewing company priorities.

At the time Cal Expo told ABC10 that Palace Entertainment exercised the buy-out provision of its agreement, and that the water park wasn’t profitable over the last three years because of the COVID pandemic which left the park closed for two years and on limited operations in 2022.

