San Joaquin Sheriff calls for safety on waterways after 11+ rescues in one week

Deputies say that with current river conditions in San Joaquin County, even strong swimmers can become overwhelmed.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is calling for the public to be careful on waterways after they responded to more than 11 water rescues in one week alone.

"Waterways are very high, very cold, and are moving very fast," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday. "Be aware of your surroundings."

The Sheriff's Office encouraged people to never leave children unattended near water. They say that with current river conditions in the county, even strong swimmers can be overwhelmed.

