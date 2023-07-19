San Joaquin County approves $425M to fund new projects. Here's what they are

From new Sheriff's Office facilities to the demolition of Stockton's old courthouse, nearly 16 projects across San Joaquin County now have funding.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County's Board of Supervisors approved $425 million in new funding to complete 16 projects over the next five years.

The projects will benefit several county departments including the Sheriff's Office, the Medical Examiner's Office, the District Attorney's Office, the Registrar of Voters' Office, the Public Defenders' Office, the Office of Emergency Services, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Public Health.

The county is planning to build a new morgue/medical examiner facility near the office's current facility. The one-story, 18,000-square-foot facility is expected to be finished in 2024.

Also expected to be finished in 2024 is the county's new emergency medical services facility and warehouse. The facility will be located near the San Joaquin General Hospital.

The county plans to construct a new facility to house public health services operations at a location still to be determined. Construction is expected to be completed in 2030.

The newly approved funding will allow the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office to expand on its existing campus near French Camp.

New projects for the Sheriff's Office include a staff training facility, an evidence storage facility, inmate classrooms and a 256-bed stand-alone jail. Construction at the sheriff's office is expected to be finished in 2024.

The county is planning to build a youth recreation complex for young inmates near the Sheriff's Office. Construction on the complex is expected to be complete in 2030.

With more than $24 million in funding, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office is expected to renovate its new home in downtown Stockton. The former In Shape tower at 6 El Dorado Street, which the county bought in 2021, will undergo repair work and improvements until 2024.

The existing district attorney's office, formerly Stockton's main courthouse, will be demolished by 2026. In its place would possibly be a new facility for the public defender's office and a law and justice center. Construction on the new center and office is expected to be finished by 2030.

Before the new office and center are completed, the county expects to finish construction on a new park along Tracy Boulevard. The "South County Park" is expected to be finished next June.

The county is expected to construct a replacement transfer station at the Public Works Department. The station, expected to be finished in 2029, would house the county's household hazardous waste facility. A location for the project has yet to be decided.

County officials also don't know where they will construct a new facility that brings together the departments of Public Works, Environmental Health and Community Development. Construction is expected to be finished in 2029.

In 2028, the county expects to finish work on a new Registrar of Voters facility. A location has not been chosen for the new facility yet, but once open, it would replace the department's current office and warehouse.

Also in 2028, county officials hope to complete work on a new office of emergency services facility. A location has not yet been determined.

The new funding will also go toward upgrading existing facilities including county parks, the main jail and the Behavioral Health Services facility.

Watch more Sam Joaquin County news from ABC10: Underwater Graveyard: Dozens of vehicles sit below the surface of the San Joaquin River