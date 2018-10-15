LODI, Calif. -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a skydiver fell to her death in Lodi on Sunday.

FAA officials tell ABC10 the skydiver’s parachute failed to deploy during a jump at the Lodi Parachute Center.

Authorities say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was using her own equipment.

Though the agency is investigating, according to an FAA spokesperson, their investigations are typically limited to determining whether the parachute was properly packed by the appropriate person.

No mother information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

