After the first day for public visitation for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff Deputy Mark Stasyuk, the Slavic community came together for a church service to reflect and remember Stasyuk's life.

Stasyuk's mentor and liaison for the Slavic community with the sheriff's office, Florin Ciuriuc, shared his experience with Stasyuk.

"He was enjoying his job. He said this was the best he could have ever done; to become a deputy and serve others. He had no regrets going and becoming an officer," Ciuriuc said.

Ciuriuc recommended Stasyuk join the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. He told ABC10 that he feels guilty after Stasyuk was shot and killed in the line of duty September 17, while responding to a call in Rancho Cordova.

"You are not seeing too many people that are trying to get into law enforcement. And so Mark was one of them. I was thinking that I made a mistake to introduce him to this career, but I have a satisfaction in my heart that he took this job very seriously. He loved this job. He loved to serve others. He wanted to be a servant of justice," Ciuriuc said.

Public visitation continues Friday, September 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the East Lawn Mortuary & Sierra Hills Memorial Park located at 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento, CA 95841.

The memorial service for Stasyuk is Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

