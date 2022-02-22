Slightly Stoopid announces dates for summer 2022 tour

Local presales will open Wednesday and Thursday and the general public on-sale will take place on Friday at 10 a.m.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Slightly Stoopid announced the dates for their Summer Traditions 2022 tour.

They will be touring with Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth as their openers.

Slightly Stoopid created a "multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae, and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal, and punk", as their website describes it. Slightly Stoopid started 25 years ago in San Diego.

Local presales will be live via their website on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24. General public tickets will be live via their website on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Those in Santa Barbara will be granted access to ticket sales at 12 p.m. PST.

For Slightly Stoopid's diehard fanbase known as the "Stoopidheads" looking to get slightly stoopid at the tour, presale begins on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. PST. There will be a limited amount of early bird tickets available in each market for $24.99 + fees. Early bird tickets will be available on their tour website. Slightly Stoopid's top fans will be notified via email for Spotify presale.

Slightly Stoopid planned for their 'Summer Traditions' tour to start in 2020, but later had to be canceled due to COVID.

Even though they weren't able to tour the United States, Slightly Stoopid still performed a few shows including Petco Park in their hometown San Diego, and even streamed various shows worldwide via their FANS, Relix, and Twitch channels.

All currently announced dates are listed below, with additional dates to be announced soon:

Announcing Summer Traditions 2022 w/ @pepperlive, @commonkings & @FortunateYouth. We can't wait to get back on the road & see our Stoopid Family!



Presale begins 2/23 @ 10am, password will be sent to the Stoopid email list. Sign up: https://t.co/nxwroJRVp2. #SummerTraditions2022 pic.twitter.com/VfhtZ1hnFW — Slightly Stoopid (@SlightlyStoopid) February 22, 2022

“We're super pumped to hit the road this summer and finally bring the Summer Traditions Tour around the country," Miles Doughty of Slightly Stoopid said. "We’re looking forward to some epic collaborations on stage and are stoked to keep our summertime tradition going! See you soon Party People!”

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9