Slutty Vegan and Steve Madden partner for first ever 'vegan sneaker'

ATLANTA — You've heard of eating vegan but did you know you can now rock sneakers that are vegan as well?
Popular Atlanta restaurant Slutty Vegan is now teaming up with shoe brand Steve Madden to make the one of a kind shoe possible.
Slutty Vegan made the announcement on its Instagram page, featuring an ad showing off the sneaker.
The restaurant said in its post that the shoes are available now to purchase in store, their webpage, or Steve Madden's web page.
The sneakers themselves are white with sprinkles of red and a black sole. It also has dashes of yellow with black lettering featuring phrases about being vegan.