Slutty Vegan and Steve Madden partner for first ever 'vegan sneaker'

If you love the vegan burgers, you'll love the vegan shoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — You've heard of eating vegan but did you know you can now rock sneakers that are vegan as well?

Popular Atlanta restaurant Slutty Vegan is now teaming up with shoe brand Steve Madden to make the one of a kind shoe possible.

Slutty Vegan made the announcement on its Instagram page, featuring an ad showing off the sneaker.

The restaurant said in its post that the shoes are available now to purchase in store, their webpage, or Steve Madden's web page.