Small businesses honored at California Black Business Brunch

In honor of Black History Month, the Black Business Brunch celebrated black-owned businesses and businesses that impacted communities of color.

The California Black Chamber of Commerce and the California Legislative Black Caucus honored these chosen businesses for contributing to our state's economy and creating job opportunities for the community.

"We get to put a real magnifying glass on Black History Month and the achievements made," said Jay King, president and CEO of the California Black Chamber of Commerce. "We're honoring African American small businesses that have made it past these insurmountable odds to continue to grow, thrive and prosper."

The Black Business Brunch not only acknowledges the racial wealth gap, but it gives the community a chance to celebrate businesses and organizations that directly impacts communities of color in a meaningful way by boosting California's economy, creating job opportunities and empowering local communities.

"Today, 96% of African American small businesses are either deemed micro or mini-micro, meaning that they generate less than $100,000 or less than $35,000 a year," said King.

There were up to 100 attendees including the board members, members of the Black Caucus, honorees that vary up the coast of California, keynote speakers and special guests.

Just over 12 small businesses were honored, signifying the continuous growth in Sacramento and surrounding cities in California.