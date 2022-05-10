'It has been a challenge' | Small businesses in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District remain open

Several businesses, including Starbucks and Jamba Juice, recently closed due to "safety concerns" surrounding the homeless crisis and crime in the area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Small businesses are working hard to stay open in the Greater Broadway District in Sacramento, but the homeless crisis, along with crime, remains a big concern.

For the last two years, Zanzibar Trading Company has been standing on Broadway near 13th Street. The retail store offers a collection of history and culture from around the world, like clothes, jewelry and other products. The store has no plans of closing any time soon.

"We feel pretty safe, right where we are at," said Vincent Sanchez-Solis, event coordinator with Zanzibar Trading Co. "We are a small business. For one, we cannot afford to move, and we do not want to. We rather bring some goodness to the area, rather than leave it and abandon it."

Several businesses, including Starbucks and Jamba Juice, recently closed due to "safety concerns" surrounding the homeless crisis and crime in the area. Even though Zanzibar is still open, workers say the store is experiencing a drop in sales.

"We do not see as much foot traffic, but we are working on it," Sanchez-Solis said. "We're doing our best and trying to reach out to the community and do more things and trying to improve the area."

Tower Cafe on Broadway is keeping their doors open too. The popular restaurant has been serving customers since 1990, but some long-time customers are not returning for dine-in.

"It has been a challenge to overcome the perception out there, which is Broadway is not really that safe," said Kyle Adams, general manager at Tower Cafe. "Some customers just do not feel comfortable enough to come back, and, they have been coming here, some of them, for decades. So, that has been discouraging."

Businesses in the area are working with Sacramento police, along with people in the community, to ensure safety for all. That includes the possibility of additional patrols from law enforcement.

"My hope is that this area becomes bustling," Vincent Sanchez-Solis said. "I would like for it to be like Midtown or Old Sacramento, where you have people walking around all the time and there's businesses that stay open late and you have food, bars and fun. That's where my hope is, with trying to work with the other businesses and getting that out there."