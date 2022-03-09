Small plane crashes into orchard near Galt

Officials with the FAA say two people were onboard the Beech 58 airplane when it crashed.

GALT, Calif. — A small airplane crashed into a private orchard Sunday morning near the Sacramento County town of Galt, authorities say.

The plane, a Beech 58, was carrying two people at the time of the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the airplane went down into a private orchard in the 12000 block of Christiansen Road. Christiansen Road has been blocked off at Twin Cities Road as authorities investigate the crash.

Officials with the FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and Cosumnes Fire Department are on scene of the incident.

