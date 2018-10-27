If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

MODESTO, Calif. -- Smiles are being restored across the Central Valley, Friday and Saturday, thanks to a free dental clinic in town.

ADA Cares kicked off Friday morning, offering up all sorts of dental work, from cleanings, to fillings, and even dentures, for people in need.

Linda Wood came for a new set of dentures.

"Really needed, without them, I felt like I was ugly," Linda Wood, a Modesto resident said.

She got her first set dentures about four years ago at one of these events, until her dog sadly got ahold of them.

"When my dog got ahold of them, I just felt ugly. And I was so upset at her because I said, 'You're making me ugly,'" she said.

She's been out of work until recently. So paying for a new set worth thousands of dollars was out of the question. ABC10 was there when she finally got to see her new smile.

"It makes you feel good inside that you feel a little beautiful, and not with teeth that are decayed and missing teeth. And it makes me feel so much better," she said.

And the dentists that have flown in from across the state to volunteer for this, they couldn't help but get a little emotional, too.

"Words or money can't even express the amount of appreciation that I have for her letting me work on her and seeing her smile and glow," Dr. Allen Wong, a CDA Cares volunteer dentist said.

Most people here are getting work done that they wouldn't normally be able to afford.

"I couldn't afford it, so I had to pay some kind of cash," Jack Girvin, a Turlock Resident said.

"Those kinds of life circumstances means you have to make a choice, and a decision of what to do and what not to do. And sometimes there's great sacrifices with that. And for me, it's been my teeth," Valerie Reed, a Modesto resident said.

Reed is on disability, so things are already tight. The last time she went to a dentist, she was scared away.

"Discovered that I wasn't covered and my bill was $8,700 if they were going to take care of everything for me," she said.

Today though, it's a much different story.

"I had two broken front teeth and now, aren't they beautiful? I've had them done and they're now in a straight line and I can't whistle through them anymore. There's no pain anymore," she said.

Seven years after taking a big fall and cracking her two front teeth, her smile is finally complete again.

"I'm emotional and my teeth don't hurt anymore," she said.

The free dental clinic will continue for a second day on Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. at the Modesto Centre Plaza. They are hoping to help nearly 2,000 people on a first-come, first served basis.

