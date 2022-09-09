Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California

The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is producing massive amounts of smoke now seen in the Sacramento Valley, Tahoe Basin and Reno

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area.

Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300 with 1-50 being ranked as "good" and 300+ ranked as "hazardous." Various agencies have color-coded this scale with purple being at the top.

As of Friday morning, some pockets of hazardous air has been detected in the lower foothills and far eastern areas of the Sacramento Valley. Areas near the fire also have very poor air quality -- the Tahoe Basin and in the Reno area.

Concentrations of smoke can change quickly, mostly due to wind shifts and mixing. The concentration of smoke is likely to remain high near the fire as well as east of fire during the day and night and lower elevations in the morning.

Some upcoming weather changes will change this scenario with stronger on-shore winds coming from the Bay Area moving smoke and haze east then north of the fire.

More haze is seen throughout the area but much of this is elevated and will be "above" the valley during the day. During the evening hours, smoke can move to lower elevations as the winds relax.

The most often given advice is if you see or smell smoke, it is in your area and to take precautions like going indoors, limiting activity, and wearing a mask designed to filter small particles.

Some Sierra rain is forecast for the weekend and it often can improve air quality as the raindrops can lower the smoke particles in the area.

INTERACTIVE AIR QUALITY MAP