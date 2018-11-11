If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

As the Camp Fire in Butte County continues to burn, air quality is a concern across northern California.

Just before sunset in Sacramento, the sun became more and more difficult to see due to the smoke covering the region. At the same time, several organizations canceled events due to the air quality.

Confirmed canceled events:

The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted out an image of just how much smoke is blanketing California:

Wildfire activity is clearly evident across California this afternoon. Current visibilities less than a mile for some spots. #CAwx #CampFire pic.twitter.com/wpgOKxYxEA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 10, 2018

The California Department of Public Health tweeted out a user guide to face masks:

#DYK how to wear a respirator (mask)? A “N95," "P95," or "R95" mask is the common type to protect you from particles in smoke or ash, and are available at hardware stores and pharmacies. Learn how to properly use one here: https://t.co/yH09rfUpue#CampFire #WoolseyFire #CDPH pic.twitter.com/DRKzCRCJ4M — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) November 10, 2018

People across several social platforms have shared what they are seeing and what they have to say about the smoke. ABC10 has collected some of them below:

BREAKING: @NAU_Football at @SacHornetsFB tonight in #Sacramento is cancelled because of smoke from #CaliforniaFires...air quality is over 200, which is "very unhealthy".

No word at this time if or when the game will be rescheduled. #NAUStrong #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/GyBpaNLtpu — Mitch Strohman (@mitchstrohman) November 11, 2018

“Holy ....” was my first reaction when I opened my blinds this morning. I can smell the smoke from the #CampFire INSIDE my apartment in Elk Grove even with all the windows closed. I just can’t believe how much of a force this fire has become. pic.twitter.com/Cs0P7s4C3f — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) November 10, 2018

This may look like it's a nice misty fall day outside but that is not mist or clouds. It is smoke from the #CampFire. Please #sparetheair and keep those leaf blowers off today. Stay safe out there- especially those near the fire! pic.twitter.com/MRBaNCqIJn — Mae S. Chaplin (@MaeSChaplin) November 10, 2018

Smoke from #CampFire reaching all the way to Dillon Beach in Sonoma County. These were taken at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Ih5Q49B6Ri — Brian Luong (@brianluongorion) November 11, 2018

I was lucky enough to get out of chico this morning through smoke and ash. I grabbed my cat my clothes some school supplies and some pictures. Hold your loved ones close and pray for the people still up in butte county who are suffering and scared & donate whatever you can pic.twitter.com/MTjMgu4HXl — pumpkinspice 🍂 (@hannahhhsalazar) November 10, 2018

I’m sorry, I know I’m posting these everywhere but everyone affected by the #CampFire #HillFire #WoosleyFire and the smoke should know about the masks! pic.twitter.com/pqBtjtQ02H — Jess (@_caabi) November 10, 2018

Smoke from #campfire in Butte County; we are in Mendocino County almost 200 miles to the West. Hope all the folks are Ok. #CalFire #cawx https://t.co/oXC20bfdlR pic.twitter.com/olarNx5BmY — franklyn wu (@franklynwu) November 8, 2018

© 2018 KXTV