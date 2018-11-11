If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
As the Camp Fire in Butte County continues to burn, air quality is a concern across northern California.
Just before sunset in Sacramento, the sun became more and more difficult to see due to the smoke covering the region. At the same time, several organizations canceled events due to the air quality.
Confirmed canceled events:
- Sacramento's 8th annual Veterans Day Parade
- Elk Grove's Veterans Day Parade
- Football game between Sacramento State and Northern Arizona University
- Youth soccer games in Greenhaven
- Folsom's Veteran Day Parade
The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted out an image of just how much smoke is blanketing California:
The California Department of Public Health tweeted out a user guide to face masks:
People across several social platforms have shared what they are seeing and what they have to say about the smoke. ABC10 has collected some of them below: