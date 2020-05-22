Smoke inhalation killed 34 in California boat fire, coroner says

All thirty-three passengers and one crew member died in the Sept. 2 fire aboard the Conception, anchored off Santa Cruz Island.

LOS ANGELES — Coroner's reports for the 34 victims who died in a scuba boat fire off the Southern California coast last year show the divers died of carbon monoxide poisoning before they were burned.

All thirty-three passengers and one crew member died in the Sept. 2 fire aboard the Conception, anchored off Santa Cruz Island. The only survivors were the captain and four other crew members.

Lt. Erik Raney says Thursday the Santa Barbara County coroner’s reports list smoke inhalation as the cause of death for the 34 victims.

Federal authorities are leading ongoing criminal and safety investigations.

