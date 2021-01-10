SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity grand opening announced

Admission to the museum will be $12 for kids ages 2-17, $15 for adults and kids under 2-years-old get in free.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity announced it will be open for a limited time this month.

The museum takes on global themes like the changing climate, water resources and alternate sources for energy; all while offering solutions and engaging kids to pursue subjects in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math.

"We wanted to take all those themes, but break it down in a locally relevant way so that our communities can understand it," explained MOSAC Director of Marketing and Development Shahnaz VanDeventer in early October 2021. "Because whether it’s going on in Africa or Europe it’s also going to on here in Sacramento region."

A project 15 years in the making, the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, or as the museum calls it "MOSAC," will be open to the public Nov. 13 - 14. Visit its website to buy general admission tickets or to reserve your Member tickets. Admission will be $12 for kids ages 2-17, $15 for adults and kids under 2-years-old get in free.

