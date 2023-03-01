SMUD: Power outages 'near certain' if 50+ mph winds arrive in coming storm

"If the forecast holds, extended outages are near certain."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District said extended outages "are near certain" if strong winds in the forecast hold true.

Thousands of people were impacted by power outages across the Sacramento area after a New Year's Eve storm. For some people, the outages are still lingering. However, SMUD said more than 99% of people who lost power during the storm have had their power restored.

But more outages could still be on the way.

"Tomorrow we’re expecting another storm to come through our service area. This could result in multiple hours of high winds with gusts exceeding 50 mph. If the forecast holds, extended outages are near certain," said SMUD in a tweet.

Officials said restoration efforts can be slow when winds are too high for crews to safely work in or access the area. Flooding can also impact restoration efforts.

Officials said these conditions are likely on Wednesday.

SMUD has made significant progress restoring power to more than 99% of those who were knocked out of power due to the New Year’s Eve storm. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rGGY31byII — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 3, 2023

