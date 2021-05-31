SMUD's Time-of-Day rates adjusting for summer on June 1 | Need to Know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With summer on the horizon, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) will be switching to their summer "Time-of-Day" rates on June 1. This means customers could see more expensive power bills if they use electricity during Peak, Mid-Peak or Off-Peak hours.
SMUD's "Time-of-Day" rates change depending on the time of the year, specifically for the summer season between June 1 and Sept. 30 and the non-summer season between October 1 and May 31.
For the summer season, the "Time-Of-Day" rates are more expensive and they also introduce Mid-Peak hours, where electricity is a bit more expensive than it is during Off-Peak hours but still less than Peak hours.
Off-Peak
$0.1277 kWh
12 a.m. to 12 p.m./ Monday through Friday
Off-peak hours have the lowest cost for electricity. Weekends and holidays run on Off-Peak hour rates all day.
Mid-Peak
$0.1765 kWh
12 p.m. to 5 p.m. / Monday through Friday
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. / Monday through Friday
During Mid-Peak hours, electricity is slightly more expensive. Mid-Peak hours occur before and after peak hours Monday through Friday.
Peak
$0.3105 kWh
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Monday through Friday
As the name might imply, electricity is most expensive during Peak hours. Customers will be looking at rates that are more than double what's available during Off-Peak hours. The Peak hours occur Monday through Friday.
RELATED:
WATCH ALSO: