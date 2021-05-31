SMUD's Time-of-Day rates adjusting for summer on June 1 | Need to Know

Customers could see an increasing power bill as "Time-of-Day" rates change for the summer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With summer on the horizon, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) will be switching to their summer "Time-of-Day" rates on June 1. This means customers could see more expensive power bills if they use electricity during Peak, Mid-Peak or Off-Peak hours.

SMUD's "Time-of-Day" rates change depending on the time of the year, specifically for the summer season between June 1 and Sept. 30 and the non-summer season between October 1 and May 31.

For the summer season, the "Time-Of-Day" rates are more expensive and they also introduce Mid-Peak hours, where electricity is a bit more expensive than it is during Off-Peak hours but still less than Peak hours.

Off-Peak

$0.1277 kWh

12 a.m. to 12 p.m./ Monday through Friday

Off-peak hours have the lowest cost for electricity. Weekends and holidays run on Off-Peak hour rates all day.

Mid-Peak

$0.1765 kWh

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. / Monday through Friday

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. / Monday through Friday

During Mid-Peak hours, electricity is slightly more expensive. Mid-Peak hours occur before and after peak hours Monday through Friday.

Peak

$0.3105 kWh

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Monday through Friday

As the name might imply, electricity is most expensive during Peak hours. Customers will be looking at rates that are more than double what's available during Off-Peak hours. The Peak hours occur Monday through Friday.

