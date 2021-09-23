Customers can expect to save money after switch to non-summer rates, SMUD says

Customers will see a change in rates starting October 1.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As summer comes to and end, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) is scheduled to shift their rates on Oct. 1.

This summer months brought higher than normal temperatures which impacted how customers stayed cool and saved money.

"Customers can expect to save money," Public Information Specialist Gamaliel Ortiz of SMUD told ABC10 Thursday. "Customers can also look up customized tips for added savings by visiting smud.org/energytips."

SMUD's Non-summer rates

Off-peak

$0.1061 kWh

Midnight - 5 p.m.

Off-peaks hours offer the lowest cost for electricity to customers. Customers that run electric on the weekends and holidays can expect Off-peak rates.

Peak

$0.1465 kWh

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Electricity cost the most during peak hours. Peak rates are from Monday-Friday.

Off-peaks

$0.1061 kWh

8 p.m. - midnight

To learn more about SMUD rates visit HERE.

In 2021, SMUD's CEO & General Manager Paul Lau recommendations to increase rates were approved. Customers can expect rate increases in 2022 and 2023, according to its website. Rates are expecting to increase 1.5% March 2022. A 2% rate increase is expected Jan. 1, 2023.

