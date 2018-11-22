As the Thanksgiving travel rush continues, rain and snow are beginning to slow down traffic in several areas. Multiple ABC10 Facebook followers wrote in Wednesday night to ask about conditions on I-80 after delays.
Reporter John Bartell was I-80 near Soda Springs and said snow was beginning to accumulate as early as 6 p.m.
Occasional breaks in snowfall are expected overnight, but more snow will fall Thursday with snow level as low as 5,600 feet.
If you are traveling for the holiday, be sure to check Caltrans to see if you will need chains to reach your destination. The cameras are up and running and will give you a better idea of what to expect.
Several road closures are also in effect on Ebbets, Sonora and Tioga Passes, according to a tweet by Caltrans Distirct 10.