As the Thanksgiving travel rush continues, rain and snow are beginning to slow down traffic in several areas. Multiple ABC10 Facebook followers wrote in Wednesday night to ask about conditions on I-80 after delays.

Reporter John Bartell was I-80 near Soda Springs and said snow was beginning to accumulate as early as 6 p.m.

Occasional breaks in snowfall are expected overnight, but more snow will fall Thursday with snow level as low as 5,600 feet.

If you are traveling for the holiday, be sure to check Caltrans to see if you will need chains to reach your destination. The cameras are up and running and will give you a better idea of what to expect.

Thinking of traveling over the crest without chains? It too late. Chain controls are in effect on I-80. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jonboPSpUA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 22, 2018

Several road closures are also in effect on Ebbets, Sonora and Tioga Passes, according to a tweet by Caltrans Distirct 10.

#SierraPasses Road Closures in Effect on Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga Passes (State Routes 4, 108 and 120. Roads are slick, so please slow down and use caution for safe holiday travel. Check out our FB for winter travel tips: https://t.co/ggWOWX2upE pic.twitter.com/400EbUyMbD — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) November 22, 2018

