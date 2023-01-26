Brent Faiyaz, Kehlani and Teyana Taylor headlining Sol Blume 2023

Sol Blume is back and will take place at Discovery Park on April 29 and 30.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's R&B, soul, and hip-hop music festival Sol Blume is set to be back in full bloom by the end of April!

Last spring, the music festival expanded to two days and relocated to a new home at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento. Sol Blume successfully hosted over 40,000 total attendees from across the country as well as half a dozen international countries spanning four continents.

Just last week, Sol Blume announced it will be returning on April 29 and April 30 and today they announced who will be performing.

For Saturday, the performers are:

Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, NAO, Sabrina Claudio, Mariah The Scientist, Kelela, Amber Mark, LaRussell, Rini, Mereba, Rejjie Snow, Alex Isley, Fana Hues, and Christan Kuria.

For Sunday, the performers are:

Kehlani, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, PinkPantheress, Thuy, Jaquees, Muni Long, Mahalia, Marc E. Bassy, Destin Conrad, Arin Ray, Flo, Coco Jones, Noodles, Zae France, and Samaria.

American singer, actress, and dancer Teyana Taylor will also be there as a special guest performing "The Last Rose Petal 2."

Founded in 2017 and produced by ENT Legends, Sol Blume is one of today’s leading independent music festivals. Sol Blume continues to create a fun, safe, and inclusive space where like-minded individuals can gather to celebrate art, culture, love, social diversity, and good vibes.

This will be year 4 for Sol Blume, and tickets will go on sale on January 30 at 10 a.m. PST.