Moving the needle: Solomon's Deli transformed to vinyl diner

Sacramento's Solomon's Deli is now Solomon's Vinyl Diner with a new name and a new look!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A popular and colorful downtown Sacramento eatery has a new name and a new look!

Solomon's Delicatessen on K Street was created in 2017 to honor the previously occupied Tower Records that closed in 2006 and its founder, Russ Solomon who died in 2018.

Now it’s known as Solomon’s Vinyl Diner and has a new team comprised of five diverse co-founders and partners.

"With Tower Records, vinyl and where this is located on K Street, we felt like really leaning into more of the history and the music aspect of it as well as the nostalgia that comes with being attached to that rep," said Tony Christ, partner with Solomon’s Vinyl Diner.

They kept all of the classics like their pastrami sandwich on rye and their lox bagel with capers, but they also added some new items to the menu to give it a flavor boost and really represent the city of Sacramento.

"We added some newer things, adding an element of the vinyl diner like a remix of an American Classic diner,” said Christ. “You'll see like chicken and French toast on the menu, a classic 2 egg breakfast, (and) we even have adult root beer floats.”

Head upstairs to the Russ Room and guests will see resident DJs, DJ Epik or DJ Abs1, behind the turntables playing all the best vinyl hits in their “listening lounge.” It's a place where people can lounge, hang out and listen to music with services to a full kitchen and full bar.

“There are a number of incredible record stores in Sacramento that provides some of the best sounds you can find,” said resident DJ Abs1. “The culture is here. I don't think it's going anywhere. What we're doing now is highlighting the musical portion of it and listening to music in a room where its acoustics bounce off the wall.”

They also hold community events and open mics in the Russ Room every other Thursday to promote and encourage Sacramento creatives, whether it’s art, music or spoken word.

You’ll also notice on one wall a full-sized mural of Prince created by a local artist and vinyl of different artists and genres on the other walls.

"It's not just a restaurant, it's not just a space to listen to music, it's all of those and more," said Christ. “You can get really great cocktails here, come hang out with your family and friends and socialize.”

They also plan to hold brunch events on the weekends with themes and different food and drink specials.

"We do see this being the epicenter of downtown, and we want to keep building in this area so we can continue to see its growth and have that space for people to come experience music, food and culture in a way that's impactful," said Christ.

Solomon's Vinyl Diner is located at 730 K Street in downtown Sacramento and is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.