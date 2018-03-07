Fire officials say residents of the Double Eagle Ranch area in Lake County are able to head home.

Cal Fire lifted the evacuation restrictions Tuesday afternoon.

The Pawnee wildfire burned roughly 14,000 acres and is now 80 percent contained.

#PawneeFire [update] Residents of the Double Eagle Ranch area in Lake County may return home today effective at 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/VtB4aiHJRR — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 3, 2018

The fire started 10-days ago and has destroyed at least 22 buildings, including many homes. About 50 buildings are threatened at this time.

PHOTOS: Crews continue to battle Pawnee Fire TOPSHOT - Firefighters scramble to control flames surrounding a fire truck as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, California on July 01, 2018. - More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region. 01 / 06 TOPSHOT - Firefighters scramble to control flames surrounding a fire truck as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, California on July 01, 2018. - More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region. 01 / 06

