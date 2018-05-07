Some residents have been asked to evacuate after a wildfire flared up near Lake Calero.

Crews with Cal Fire, along with assistance from Metro Fire of Sacramento, were called in just after 5 p.m. to battle the fire near the 6200 block of Camino Del Lago Drive, located just to the northeast of Rancho Muerta.

California Highway Patrol troopers are helping with traffic control for the evacuations on S. Shingle Road and Settlers Trail. The fire has consumed about 200 acres of land, according to the attest update from Cal Fire.

So far, there have been no reports of homes being damaged or injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

#edso and EDC fire are working a grass fire on South Shingle Road. Necessary evacuations have been made and no further needed at this time via @SgtPrencipe — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) July 5, 2018

Firefighters are battling a 150 acre fire off South Shingle Road and Latrobe Road, west of Latrobe (El Dorado County). #ShingleFire pic.twitter.com/nYUfa7fzFy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 5, 2018

