Some residents have been asked to evacuate after a wildfire flared up near Lake Calero.
Crews with Cal Fire, along with assistance from Metro Fire of Sacramento, were called in just after 5 p.m. to battle the fire near the 6200 block of Camino Del Lago Drive, located just to the northeast of Rancho Muerta.
California Highway Patrol troopers are helping with traffic control for the evacuations on S. Shingle Road and Settlers Trail. The fire has consumed about 200 acres of land, according to the attest update from Cal Fire.
So far, there have been no reports of homes being damaged or injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
© 2018 KXTV