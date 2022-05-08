Some Sacramento families seek help with essentials for the first time as inflation soars

Economic experts say the dramatic rise in prices is a level of inflation not seen since the 80s. The impact means the dollar simply won’t go as far as it used to.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the cost of everyday necessities like groceries, fuel, utilities and more rising, some are seeking out community resources to help them fill the gap for the first time.

Mayra Romero, 29, recently lost her job with the Girl Scouts of Northern California. The news came shortly after she and her fiancé closed on a new home in Carmichael.

Now, the Romeros, who have a 7-year-old and are expecting a newborn in just over a month, are strapped to a single salary and are watching their budget. The higher cost of essentials is noticeable.

Mayra, who has never been unemployed or sought community resources, is looking to organizations for help with items government programs or assistance will not.

“The week that we’re closing on a house, the month before I go on maternity leave... it was just unexpected,” said Romero.

On Friday, she visited La Familia’s Maple Neighborhood Center in South Sacramento where an organization was offering free diapers and baby formula.

The La Familia Counseling Center is seeing an increase in the number of people seeking assistance, according to Susie Alcala, the Career Center Site Supervisor with La Familia.

The nonprofit, among other similar groups in the region, continues to offer services to those in need.

“It has been very difficult this year with food prices, gas prices, with the children being out of school,” said Alcala.

Over the summer, the group has hosted food drives, vaccine clinics, and summer programs for children. On Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., La Familia will host a back-to-school health clinic where they will offer free backpacks with school supplies, food, and vaccines.

Children must be present to receive a backpack and all services are on a first come, first served basis with limited supplies.

