x
Tuolumne County Sheriff Office searches for missing 37-year-old man

SONORA, Calif. — Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office needs help in finding a missing 37-year-old man who hasn't been seen in the last few months. 

According to the sheriff's office, Mark Blodgett lived in Camp Hope, a homeless camp in Sonora. His friends and family have not heard from him in months. 

Blodgett is described to be about weighing about 170 pounds with blond and brown hair, and blue eyes. 

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 209-694-2900. 

