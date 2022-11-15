South Lake Tahoe City Council rejects bids for aquatics center project

The move by City Council means the project will instead be going out to bid in 2023 for construction in 2024.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After rejecting bids for a recreation and aquatics center project, South Lake Tahoe city leaders are saying the project will continue, but some construction might take until 2024 to begin.

On Tuesday, the City Council rejected bids of $59.4 million and $69.9 million for the construction of the recreation and aquatics center, an estimated $52 million project. The city received only two bids despite contacting 570 contractors. They said there was a lack of available firms to perform the work in 2023.

“The Recreation and Aquatics Center will be built,” said Joe Irvin, City Manager. “Phase I construction of the site, including ground clearance and utility work, was completed in October 2022. It is only the vertical construction that is delayed at this time due to multiple variables. Inflationary pressures, including the rise of goods and services, supply chain issues, and labor demands have increased the bid costs.”

The move by City Council means the project will be going out to bid in 2023 for construction in 2024.

“Based on numerous sources, these variables are likely to improve over the next year,” Irvin said.

The City will also continue to accumulate Measure P funds of around $3 million per year.

